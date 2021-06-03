Media downplayed or ignored these 8 lab leak theory facts for over a year
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 6:10pm
Numerous media outlets have published stories within the last week confirming the legitimacy of the COVID-19 lab leak theory after denigrating the hypothesis as a baseless conspiracy for the first year of the pandemic.
The theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has steadily gained momentum in the media and the scientific community since early January when New York magazine published a lengthy expose detailing the legitimacy of the theory.
The straw that broke the camel’s back came Sunday after The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from...
