Media downplayed or ignored these 8 lab leak theory facts for over a year

Numerous media outlets have published stories within the last week confirming the legitimacy of the COVID-19 lab leak theory after denigrating the hypothesis as a baseless conspiracy for the first year of the pandemic.

The theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has steadily gained momentum in the media and the scientific community since early January when New York magazine published a lengthy expose detailing the legitimacy of the theory.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came Sunday after The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from...