The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week over the mayor's refusal to grant Thomas Catenacci, a white reporter, an interview.

The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori over the mayor's refusal to grant Thomas Catenacci, a white reporter, an interview. Village News/Wikipedia photo Daily Caller News Foundation sues Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for refusing interview with white reporter

The lawsuit, dated Thursday, May 27, and filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, alleges that Lightfoot's denial violates the DCNF and Catenacci's First Amendment rights and Catenacci's right to equal protection under the 14th Amendment.

"It's absurd that an elected official believes she can discriminate on the basis of race," DCNF Editor-in-Chief Ethan Barton said. "Mayor Lightfoot's decision is clearly blocking press freedom through racial discrimination."

Lightfoot announced earlier this month that she would grant one-on-one inte...