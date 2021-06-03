0% containment for 925-acre vegetation fire on Camp Pendleton

UPDATE 7:55 pm

The Camp Pendleton fire is officially 925 acres and 0% contained. NCFPD PIO John Choi said more assets are coming in the morning and the Fire School has been canceled.

There is now an active 1000-acre vegetation fire on Camp Pendleton east of the 33 Area. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is working to contain the fire and issued mandatory evacuation for the following areas: 25 Area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 Area and 27 Area

Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse.

The wildfire blackened swaths of brushy land on the grounds of Camp Pendleton, sending clouds of dark smoke over northern San Diego County and prompting evacuations of some facilities on the military base.

The blaze began spreading out of control toward the eastern side of the Marine Corps installation about 2:30 p.m., fire officials said.

As of shortly before 4 p.m., the burn zone had grown to about 1,000 acres, according to the base's public-affairs office.

Authorities cleared people out of various areas on the installation, including Lake O'Neill Campground, as a precaution.

Fire crews had been setting and monitoring brush-clearing controlled burns on the base this week, but it was not immediately clear if that activity

was related to the wildfire.

This is a developing story and we will report more as information becomes available.