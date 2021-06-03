1 seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Fallbrook

Wrong way driver arrested

Traffic backs up on Southbound 15 at Mission Road after a wrong way crash early in the morning of June 4.

UPDATE -

FALLBROOK – On Jan. 4, at approximately 4:14 a.m., a two-car collision occurred on I-15 southbound, south of Mission Road. A 28-year-old male from Cardiff was driving a 2014 Audi. A 46-year-old male from Chula Vista was driving a 2013 Toyota. For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Audi was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the Toyota.

As a result of the head-on collision, the Toyota became fully engulfed. The driver of the Toyota was able to escape the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol and the North County Fire Protection District responded to the scene to assist all parties involved. The driver of the Toyota suffered major injuries, and the driver of the Audi suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Palomar Hospital for medical treatment.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision. The driver of the Audi, identified as James Conner McFarland, was taken into custody shortly after the collision and booked on Felony charges.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:15 a.m., shutting down the left two lanes on northbound I-15 near Mission Road.

