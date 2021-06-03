Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Authorities Seize More Than 3,900 Marijuana Plants From Illegal Grow Site

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2021 at 9:48pm

Anza Valley Outlook/Courtesy photo

File Photo

WARNER SPRINGS - More than 3,900 marijuana plants were seized by San Diego County Sheriff's Department personnel today after they served a search warrant at an illegal grow operation in Warner Springs.

San Diego County code compliance officers also discovered several dangerous violations and environmental-related crimes related to the operation.

The warrant was served at the site in the 30800 block of Chihuahua Valley Road at about 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Kamon Harris.

Detectives seized 3,916 live marijuana plants that were valued at nearly $1.5 million. Investigators said they believe the marijuana was destined

for unlicensed Southern California pot shops, Harris said.

The warrant was part of an investigation into illegal marijuana cultivation and sales in San Diego County and was issued following community

concerns regarding illegal marijuana operations near schools and residential areas, Harris said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/05/2021 04:19