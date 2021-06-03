BREAKING: Brush fire reported in Rainbow

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that started from a vehicle fire and spread to surrounding vegetation in the 1900 block of Via Ladera Drive in Rainbow, just south of the San Diego-Riverside county line, according to a tweet by North County Fire.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries from the brusher which charred roughly a quarter of an acre in medium-heavy fuels with a slow rate of spread before it was stopped. Multiple explosions were reported along with the blaze, Cal Fire said.

Motorists should avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be...