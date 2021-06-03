BREAKING NEWS: CHP chase leads to standoff on I-15

Developing Story

Details are scant regarding a chase along Interstate 15 that led to a hard closure of both north and southbound lanes of the freeway near Highway 76 earlier this evening.

According to Officer Mike Lassig with the Temecula CHP office, there was a chase that led to the Temecula CHP area and went into Oceanside CHP area where the chase ended in a standoff between officers and the suspect.

"Riverside CHP was pursuing a vehicle, Temecula CHP took over when it came into our jurisdiction and we turned it over to the Oceanside CHP," Lassig said. "It came to a stop on the 15 near the 76."

According to reports from the scene, there is currently a standoff between CHP officers and the driver who is still not in custody.

Lassig said he had no information as to the reason for the pursuit.

"It's ongoing now. It's a fluid situation," Lassig said. "We have CHP officers on scene and hopefully we are going to get this taken care of in a peaceful manner."

According to reports from the scene the CHP is escorting northbound vehicles around the incident from the 76 east to the on ramp of the 15 northbound, but Lassig advises for motorists to avoid the area.

"Traffic is stopped both northbound and southbound right now, so we are asking all motorists to please find alternate routes and check back for more details on the road closures," Lassig said.