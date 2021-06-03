Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press 

California to pay $2M church legal fees over virus closures

 
Last updated 6/3/2021 at 9:15pm

Daily Caller photo

LOS ANGELES - The state of California has agreed not to impose greater coronavirus restrictions on church gatherings than it does on retail establishments in a pair of settlements that provide more than $2 million in fees to lawyers who challenged the rules as a violation of religious freedom.

A deal approved Tuesday by a federal judge comes after lawyers for a San Diego-area Pentecostal church took their challenge against the state to the U.S. Supreme Court three times and won.

The settlement includes a permanent injunction in line with Supreme Court rulings that found restrictions on h...



