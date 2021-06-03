COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Again

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County public health officials have reported 120 new COVID-19 infections and one new death, as hospitalizations dropped to 91 and the number of people with at least one dose of vaccine crossed the 2 million mark.

Saturday's data reflect a decrease of four hospitalized COVID-19 patients from Friday, along with a decline of two patients in intensive care

units to 31. There are 40 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

The 91 patients -- the fewest this year -- represent only the fourth time this year the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has dropped

below 100.

Saturday's figures increased the cumulative case count to 280,675 and the death toll to 3,764.

A total of 10,625 tests were reported to the county on Saturday with 1.1% returning positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive

cases is 0.7%.

More than 100 mobile vaccination events during June will seek to increase the portion of county residents who are vaccinated to the county's goal of 75% of those 12 and older.

As of Friday, there were 1,633,271 San Diego County residents who have fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 58.3% of the 2,802,851 people in the group, according to the April population estimate from the California Department of Finance.

There are 2,045,746 San Diego County residents who have received one jab of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

More than 4.17 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.73 million administered. County officials reported receiving

145,780 doses this week.

Following June's efforts, the county will scale back vaccination efforts gradually. There will still be vaccines and tests available at sites

around the county for the foreseeable future.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/

2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.