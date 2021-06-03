Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

CWA to consider 2022 rates June 24

 
The June 24 meeting of the San Diego County Water Authority Board will consider the SDCWA rates and charges for calendar year 2022.

A vote during the May 27 CWA board meeting, with City of San Diego representative Chris Cate casting the lone opposing vote, set the June 24 hearing date along with the proposed rates and charges. If the rates and charges are approved June 24, the action will also allocate the pro-rata share of fixed charges to each CWA member agency. The June 24 schedule also includes the proposed approval of the two-year budget for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The new...



