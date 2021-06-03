Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

Dignitaries from the city of Menifee, Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Menifee donate ear loop masks to Nothing Bundt Cakes employees in Menifee in 2020. Under Cal OSHA's new rules workers can only unmask at work if everyone in the room has been vaccinated. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday night that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months.

The board initially voted 4-to-3 to reject any changes to current rules.

But chairman David Thomas said that would have left employers with the current rules, which require ma...