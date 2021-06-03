Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on
Last updated 6/3/2021 at 8:52pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday night that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months.
The board initially voted 4-to-3 to reject any changes to current rules.
But chairman David Thomas said that would have left employers with the current rules, which require ma...
