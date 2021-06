AT 7:49 pm a small vegetation fire was reported on SB I15, just north of Mission Rd, inside the burn area from Friday, 3 days ago. "It's deep down where the fire may have nestled and rekindled," said John Choi, NCFPD (North County Fire Protection District). "It was small, about the size of a small bonfire and we will have two engines on the scene to do mop-up and it should be fine."