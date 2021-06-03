UPDATE: Rainbow fire has been stopped, I-15 SB lanes 3 and 4 still closed

This is a developing story

Tony Cambell/Village News photo A vehicle fire sparked a vegetation fire on SB I15 north of Mission Rd.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, the Rainbow fire that spread from an RV that caught fire has been stopped at 1/2 acre. There are no evacuation orders at this time. Traffic is snarled, but moving. SB I15 lanes are still closed as of 3:41 pm. Agencies involved are North County Fire Protection District, CalFire, Vista Fire Dept, Pala Fire Dept, Oceanside fire department.

Fires, collisions, I-15 SB closed at Mission

I-15 SB is closed from a vegetation fire that spread from a vehicle fire on SB 15. Lanes 3 and 4 SB are closed, snarling traffic.

Reports that Oak Crest Estates Mobile Home Park is being evacuated. Air support is dropping retardant and several agencies are on scene.