A fire started by a vehicle has grown to 20 acres on Camp Pendleton, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. "There may be smoke available in Fallbrook," he said, "But fortunately there is a Fire School that was in the area. There is no threat to our area [Fallbrook, Bonsall or DeLuz] and there are a lot of resources on the fire."

This is a developing story. More will be reported as information becomes available.