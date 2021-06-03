Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Vehicle fire spreads to vegetation on Wilt Road

Smoke also seen from Camp Pendleton control burn

 
FALLBROOK – North County Fire is on scene of a large vehicle fire in the area of the 2500 block of Wilt Road in Fallbrook. The fire has spread to the vegetation. Everyone is asked to avoid this area. Forward rate of spread has been stopped as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

There is also a Smoke Advisory as Camp Pendleton is conducting a controlled burn on their base. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district, according to North County Fire.

 

