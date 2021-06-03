COVID-19 relief

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:20pm

The federal government has allocated over $300 million to San Diego County for

COVID-19 recovery efforts. Each Supervisor has submitted their plans to the Chief

administrative officer for how they would like the money to be used. The

CAO will then take all the requests and the board will vote on the allocation of

dollars on Tuesday, June 8.

Some of my requests include helping our restaurants, assisting our first

responders and military families, and mental health services for kids.

The Dine-Out and Help-Out program is the perfect program to bring people

together and help our restaurants,...