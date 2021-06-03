COVID-19 relief
The federal government has allocated over $300 million to San Diego County for
COVID-19 recovery efforts. Each Supervisor has submitted their plans to the Chief
administrative officer for how they would like the money to be used. The
CAO will then take all the requests and the board will vote on the allocation of
dollars on Tuesday, June 8.
Some of my requests include helping our restaurants, assisting our first
responders and military families, and mental health services for kids.
The Dine-Out and Help-Out program is the perfect program to bring people
together and help our restaurants,...
