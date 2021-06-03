Issa testifies on lasting damage of Biden's open border policies

WASHINGTON – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) testified May 27 before a House Natural Resources Committee-led forum on the impacts of the Biden Administration’s reckless open border policies. Committee Republicans held the session to call attention to the serious consequences of record-high levels of migrant traffic into the United States.

“The chaos that is enveloping our southern border is the direct result of reckless actions and stunning indifference from the Biden Administration,” said Issa. "This was a forum that needed to be convened, and these are truths that needed to be...