Kicking It on Memory Lane

After a year of Covid isolation, I am in complete agreement with Michael Douglas who admits in his recent interview in AARP magazine that he now suffers from short-term memory loss due to his past year’s pandemic isolation. Well, me, too!

As I see it, the consequence of my short-term memory loss is why my long-term memory has kicked in. I know because I keep recalling things from a long time ago that I never have before now. For instance, every time I zip up my jeans, I remember when lady’s jeans had a side zipper. They were so much more flattering.

Most recently, out of the clear blue...