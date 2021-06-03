Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Kicking It on Memory Lane

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:23pm



After a year of Covid isolation, I am in complete agreement with Michael Douglas who admits in his recent interview in AARP magazine that he now suffers from short-term memory loss due to his past year’s pandemic isolation. Well, me, too!

As I see it, the consequence of my short-term memory loss is why my long-term memory has kicked in. I know because I keep recalling things from a long time ago that I never have before now. For instance, every time I zip up my jeans, I remember when lady’s jeans had a side zipper. They were so much more flattering.

Most recently, out of the clear blue...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/04/2021 02:17