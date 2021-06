Last updated 6/5/2021 at 12:34pm

IMPERIAL COUNTY (CNS) - A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Imperial County today according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:55 a.m. Saturday about 6 miles away from Calipatria, a small town near the Salton Sea, the USGS said.

A clerk at a Calipatria truck stop said everything is up and running, although some products in the store fell off shelves.

The National Weather Service said the temblor shook Rancho Bernardo. ``Felt like a quick jolt,'' the NWS tweeted.

NBC 7 said they received calls reporting the shaking in Santee, Chula Vista and Tijuana.

There were many USGS reports of aftershocks ranging from 3.0 to 3.7 magnitude following the first reported quake.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service

Return to Full List