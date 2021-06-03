Groundbreaking held for Sockers' new arena

For San Diego Sockers General Manager Sean Bowers, who lives in Murrieta, the Sockers' new arena in Oceanside which is expected to open in 2023 will be a closer trip than the team's current Pechanga Arena venue in San Diego. For Sockers Chief Marketing Officer Craig Elsten, who lives in La Mesa, Oceanside will be a longer trip than San Diego's Point Loma area. Elsten as well as Bowers spoke only positively about the new venue which will be called CaliFino Arena in the absence of a more lucrative naming rights arrangement.

Groundbreaking for the new arena took place May 20. "This is a day t...