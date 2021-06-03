Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Possible Sewage Contamination Closes Tijuana Slough Shoreline

 
Last updated 6/5/2021 at 11:46pm



SAN DIEGO - The ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park was closed today due to contaminated sewage water that may be moving north into the U.S., county water authorities said.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued the contact closure for the ocean shoreline today.

Ocean water samples exceeded state health standards, DEHQ officials said.

The closure includes all beaches from the U.S.- Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use, according to

the DEHQ.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

