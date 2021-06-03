Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Marshall Farnbach
Special to the Village News 

Temecula's Post Office locations, 1 through 7

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 6:04pm

general store

Village News/Courtesy photo

John Magee's general store on the Southern Emigrant Trail, also known as the Butterfield Trail, was the location of the first Temecula Post Office in 1859.

John Magee's general store on the Southern Emigrant Trail, also known as the Butterfield Trail, was the location of our first Temecula Post Office in 1859. It was south of the Temecula Creek and a little east of today's Vail Headquarters in a place no longer visible in a housing tract.

Temecula's most famous artist, Ralph Love, sketched what was believed to be the Magee Store post office, but his drawing in fact shows John Magee's second store which was located farther along the road to San Diego on land that is now in Pechanga's Journey Golf Course. That building was never a post office a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021