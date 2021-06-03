Temecula's Post Office locations, 1 through 7

John Magee's general store on the Southern Emigrant Trail, also known as the Butterfield Trail, was the location of the first Temecula Post Office in 1859.

John Magee's general store on the Southern Emigrant Trail, also known as the Butterfield Trail, was the location of our first Temecula Post Office in 1859. It was south of the Temecula Creek and a little east of today's Vail Headquarters in a place no longer visible in a housing tract.

Temecula's most famous artist, Ralph Love, sketched what was believed to be the Magee Store post office, but his drawing in fact shows John Magee's second store which was located farther along the road to San Diego on land that is now in Pechanga's Journey Golf Course. That building was never a post office a...