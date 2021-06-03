Two SDPD detectives among three dead in collision involving wrong-way driver

SAN DIEGO - Three people, including a married couple who were San Diego Police Department detectives were killed today in a fiery head-on collision caused by a speeding motorist going the wrong way on Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The errant driver's Honda Civic was traveling as fast as 90 mph to the north on the southbound side of the freeway before smashing into an

oncoming Ford sedan occupied by the SDPD personnel near Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, the Honda began burning, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

The woman driving that vehicle died at the scene, according to the CHP. Her name was not released.

The two occupants of the Ford -- SDPD Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park -- also died at the scene.

Park and Huntley-Park married in 2016 after having met at the SDPD police academy in April 2012, said SDPD Chief David Nisleit. They eventually

rose to the rank of detective together in July 2018.

Park and Huntley Park were not scheduled to work Friday, but were following up on cases they were working on at the time of the crash.

``You couldn't have met two nicer kids,'' Nisleit said. ``Both their lives and their careers were definitely on a very, very rapid trend upwards.''

``We are one huge family here in the city of San Diego, and so when the San Diego Police Department loses two members, it hurts,'' Nisleit added.

``It hurts the department, it hurts this city.''

The vehicle the detectives were in was city-owned but not a marked police car, city spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Authorities shut down the entire southbound side of the interstate at state Route 905 due to the accident. The closure, which was ongoing in the mid-afternoon, was expected to remain in effect ``for an extended period of time,''

Caltrans advised.

Hours after the crash, Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement lamenting the loss of the two members of the city's police force.

``It is with heavy hearts that we mourn our two San Diego Police Department officers whose lives were tragically taken this morning,'' Gloria

wrote.

``In the coming days, we will learn more about these public servants who proudly donned the badge to keep all of us safe, and we will honor them for

their service.''

