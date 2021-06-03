Vax for cash: Newsom offers big bucks for Californians who get their shots

Jeff Tavaglione receives his first of two COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-thru clinic at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore. Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering another reason to get the jab: cold, hard cash.

For Californians who are insufficiently compelled by civic duty and self-preservation to get vaccinated, Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering another reason to get the jab: cold, hard cash.

Newsom announced a $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" program, the largest inoculation lottery program in the country, Thursday, May 27. The money will be split among dozens of lucky Californians: $1.5 million to each of 10 "grand cash prize" winners who will be picked by random draw on June 15, and $50,000 each to 30 "Fridays for 30" winners to be selected by random draw on June 4 and June 11.

The remaining...