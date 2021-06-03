Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Guadarrama, Winton/Tygert win league tennis titles

13 Warriors reach CIF tournament

 
The Valley League tennis tournament took place May 17-20 at San Pasqual High School and ended with Fallbrook players winning the championship in two divisions and 13 Warriors qualifying for the CIF tournament.

Fallbrook junior Alexa Guadarrama won the girls singles championship while junior Daniel Winton and sophomore Joseph Tygert were the boys doubles champions. Each league is allowed to send five players or doubles teams in each event to the CIF tournament; all semifinalists qualified for the CIF tournament, and a backdraw with the quarterfinals losers determined the fifth-place singles...



