Legionnaires win basketball league title

For the first time in school history, Bonsall High School's basketball team is a league champion.

The Legionnaires concluded Sierra League and regular-season play May 24 with a 61-54 home win over Bayfront Charter. The result gave Bonsall a final league record of 8-0 and a regular-season overall record of 15-5.

"The boys were determined," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

Prior to the showdown against Bayfront Charter, the Legionnaires had games May 20 at home against Coastal Academy and May 21 at High Tech High North County. "They knew that they had to win those games," Colletti said....