By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Warriors defeated in opener of boys volleyball playoffs

 
Fallbrook High School's boys volleyball team ended its season in the play-in round of the CIF Division II playoffs.

The May 24 loss at Valhalla gave Fallbrook a final season record of 6-15 including a 2-6 mark in Valley League play.

"I've got to be happy," said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

"This year's team was nine boys," Patterson said. "Six of them never really played volleyball."

Fallbrook did not have a junior varsity team this year. The roster consisted of two seniors, five sophomores, and two freshmen.

"For them to even make the playoffs was an amazing feat," Patterson said....



