Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors win girls basketball league championship

Top seed in playoffs gives Fallbrook home game Friday

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 6:46pm

Fallbrook Girls Basketball players

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Girls Basketball players wear their Valley League Championship t-shirts. They earned first seed for the San Diego CIF Division III playoffs. They have a first round bye, and will play at Fallbrook High School on June 5, 7 p.m. tipoff.

Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team won the 2020-21 Valley League championship.

The Warriors posted a 10-0 record in Valley League play. Fallbrook's regular season overall record was 19-7. The May 29 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave Fallbrook the top seed in the Division III playoffs, which provided the Warriors with a first-round bye and a June 5 home game against the winner of the game between Castle Park and Santana.

A Warriors win June 5 will give Fallbrook a semifinals home game June 8, and the Division III championship match will be held June 10 at St. Augus...



