Warriors win girls basketball league championship
Top seed in playoffs gives Fallbrook home game Friday
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 6:46pm
Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team won the 2020-21 Valley League championship.
The Warriors posted a 10-0 record in Valley League play. Fallbrook's regular season overall record was 19-7. The May 29 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave Fallbrook the top seed in the Division III playoffs, which provided the Warriors with a first-round bye and a June 5 home game against the winner of the game between Castle Park and Santana.
A Warriors win June 5 will give Fallbrook a semifinals home game June 8, and the Division III championship match will be held June 10 at St. Augus...
