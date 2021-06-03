Warriors win girls basketball league championship

Top seed in playoffs gives Fallbrook home game Friday

The Fallbrook Girls Basketball players wear their Valley League Championship t-shirts. They earned first seed for the San Diego CIF Division III playoffs. They have a first round bye, and will play at Fallbrook High School on June 5, 7 p.m. tipoff.

Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team won the 2020-21 Valley League championship.

The Warriors posted a 10-0 record in Valley League play. Fallbrook's regular season overall record was 19-7. The May 29 CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting gave Fallbrook the top seed in the Division III playoffs, which provided the Warriors with a first-round bye and a June 5 home game against the winner of the game between Castle Park and Santana.

A Warriors win June 5 will give Fallbrook a semifinals home game June 8, and the Division III championship match will be held June 10 at St. Augus...