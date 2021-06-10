72 year old graduates 50 years after leaving college

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, 72 year old Elena Shuldiner was inspired to go back to school and finish getting her degree after waiting 50 years.

Shuldiner said that she always knew that she wanted to go back to school, but the time was never right. She had previously completed 45 credits towards her degree 50 years ago, but she dropped out due to personal reasons.

"I was the only one in my family without a college education, and I just kept putting off going back to school," she said.

Shuldiner realized that because of the pandemic, she would have plenty of time on her hands and she would finally be able to reach her goal of graduating from college. She began researching different schools and decided to attend University of Phoenix online and pursue a bachelor's degree in business management.

She spent 14 months studying day and night, working hard to finish her remaining 75 credits. On average, completing 75 credits in person would take a little over two years since many colleges have a limit on credits per semester. However, her online classes allowed her to take as many courses as she wanted and multiple classes were completed in just a few days.

"I learned so much, and so did my husband," she said. "We would study together over dinner, we were able to learn so much and we did it together."

Shuldiner completed her final class May 31, and she said she was ecstatic to finally get her college degree.

University of Phoenix hosts graduation ceremonies all over the U.S., so Shuldiner chose to attend the ceremony in Chicago, Illinois so she could invite family members from all over the country, and she could have a vacation at the same time. However, the graduation ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19. Shuldiner and her entire family were devastated and disappointed by this news.

"I felt like I had no voice. COVID was ending, and I didn't understand why the graduation had to be cancelled," she said. "My entire family had already bought the tickets, we were ready to go."

This led Shuldiner to write a letter to the university explaining her situation. She did not expect to receive a phone call from the University of Phoenix's Provost John Woods in response to her letter.

"Provost John Woods said that it was a unique situation, and the school offered to hold an individual graduation ceremony in Chicago for me," she said. "They sent me my regalia for free, and they're going to host the ceremony, then a luncheon for me and my family afterwards, all free of charge."

The University of Phoenix will host the individual graduation ceremony on June 26 in Chicago, and Shuldiner will have 16 family members there with her. Her children and grandchildren, despite being scattered all over the country, will all be present and supporting her during her graduation. There will also be many photographers and University of Phoenix staff members supporting her.

"It brings tears to my eyes, thinking of everything the University of Phoenix is doing for me. It's very emotional and very moving," she said. "I've always done everything for everyone else, so it's very moving to have something like this being done for me. I'm very thankful."

Shuldiner said that she has felt an overwhelming amount of support from her friends and family.

"Everyone is so proud of me, they're all telling me how proud they are every day. My best friend in New York has been very supportive and she told me that she always knew I'd go back and finish school," Shuldiner said. "My 17 year old grandson asked about my classes and how school was going, and whenever we'd talk, he would say 'Grandma, I'm so proud of you.'"

The support she has received from her loved ones has inspired her, and she is grateful for the support system at the University of Phoenix as well.

"Everyone at the University of Phoenix has been amazing," she said. "This has been a great experience, they really took care of me."

Shuldiner said she is also extremely grateful for her husband, Richard, and his constant support.

"I have a phenomenal husband, he's my biggest cheerleader." she said. "I'm very thankful. He supported me, helped me, encouraged me, and guided me the whole time."

Shuldiner said she could not be more satisfied with the quality of education she received and the support from the university. This experience has inspired Shuldiner to consider starting another business with her grandson, and she is also considering continuing her education even further and working towards her Master's degree. Although she is unsure what is next for her, she is looking forward to the future and she is thankful that she went back to school.

"Regardless of age or circumstance, if going to college is something you want for you, do it," said Shuldiner. "Nothing good ever comes easily, you have to want it and work for it, then good things will come. Never give up and you never settle. Your goal is attainable, and you can do it."