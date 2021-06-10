Fallbrook Band Boosters announce scholarship recipients

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Band Boosters are pleased to announce the recipients of their 2020-21 Band and Guard scholarships. Thanks to a generous anonymous donation, the program was able to award four scholarships instead of two.

The two band recipients are Radha Casto and Jeremy Orion Anding. The two guard recipients are Maria Tomas and Edrei Padilla Gomez. The Fallbrook Band Boosters are grateful to the Fallbrook community for their continued support of the band program.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Band Boosters.