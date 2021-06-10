Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Band Boosters announce scholarship recipients

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:52pm

Fallbrook High students

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook High students, from left, Orion Anding, Radha Castro, Fallbrook Band Booster President Chris Potter, Edrei Padilla Gomez, and Maria Tomas celebrate their scholarships.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Band Boosters are pleased to announce the recipients of their 2020-21 Band and Guard scholarships. Thanks to a generous anonymous donation, the program was able to award four scholarships instead of two.

The two band recipients are Radha Casto and Jeremy Orion Anding. The two guard recipients are Maria Tomas and Edrei Padilla Gomez. The Fallbrook Band Boosters are grateful to the Fallbrook community for their continued support of the band program.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Band Boosters.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021