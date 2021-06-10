Fuller awarded degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Jeremiah Fuller of Fallbrook has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences. UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

Submitted by the University of Alabama.