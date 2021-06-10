Hope Walks to support moms and babies

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host “Hope Walks,” a free, fun, family virtual and in person fundraiser June 19 at The Vineyard 1924 at 1924 E. Mission Road. Income from the walk will provide much needed operational funds for HCW.

The goal this year is $10,000 in sponsorships and pledges from the community. Friends attending “Hope Walks” may set their own fundraising goal for the walk and register as a participant at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21142. If guests cannot attend the walk or have concerns regarding public events due to COVID-19,...