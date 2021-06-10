Local students named to University of Utah Dean's List

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The University of Utah honored more than 8,700 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Fallbrook students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List include Mikaila Barker, whose major is listed as Psychology HBS, and Megan Mcdonald, whose major is listed as English Tchg BA.

Submitted by the University of Utah.

