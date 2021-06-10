P.E.O. of Fallbrook announces scholarship recipients

P.E.O members Betsy Bucher, front far left, and Florie Meyer, front far right, pose with scholarship winners, back from left, Emma Goode, Mattie Ahrend, Lianna Arnold, Kaitlyn Collings and Sydney Breese; inset, Paige Mansell.

FALLBROOK – P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter UH of Fallbrook is proud to announce that Lianne Arnold has been selected to receive a $2,500 Star Scholarship. The Star Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in academics, leadership, community service and extracurricular activities.

There are also five P.E.O. Fallbrook/Bonsall students who have been awarded scholarships this year. They are Mattie Ahrend, Sydney Breese, Kaitlyn Collings, Erma Goode and Paige Mansell.

P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women for more that 150 years by providing grants, s...