Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

P.E.O. of Fallbrook announces scholarship recipients

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:41pm

P.E.O members with scholarship winners

P.E.O members Betsy Bucher, front far left, and Florie Meyer, front far right, pose with scholarship winners, back from left, Emma Goode, Mattie Ahrend, Lianna Arnold, Kaitlyn Collings and Sydney Breese; inset, Paige Mansell.

FALLBROOK – P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter UH of Fallbrook is proud to announce that Lianne Arnold has been selected to receive a $2,500 Star Scholarship. The Star Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in academics, leadership, community service and extracurricular activities.

There are also five P.E.O. Fallbrook/Bonsall students who have been awarded scholarships this year. They are Mattie Ahrend, Sydney Breese, Kaitlyn Collings, Erma Goode and Paige Mansell.

P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women for more that 150 years by providing grants, s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:57