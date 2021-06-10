Robert Michael Bell passed away on May 26, 2021 in San Diego. He was born May 30, 1937 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Velma (Egan) and Joseph Bell. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his children, Heather and Michael (Debra); his grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob; his cousin, Carol Fennelly; his niece, Danielle (Ian) and sister-in-law Patricia Bell.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Marie Bell; daughter Ann Marie Bell, his parents, his sister Kathleen (Fred) Berthold and brothers Joseph R. and Ronald Bell.

He was one of a kind, generous, driven, resilient, and enjoyed talking with friends and family over numerous topics. He worked in many facets of the insurance industry over the last 60 years.

Many are unaware that he was responsible for designing and implementing the rental industry's insurance program that is used today. Without his understanding of the business and pioneering spirit, the rental

industry would still be hobbled with inefficient coverage. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Baldrick's Foundation, Conquer Childhood Cancer,

https://www.stbaldricks.org/fundraisers/mypage/4229/2021