Tips on cleaning gross things at home

Dishwashers may look clean but have areas where buildup is more likely going to happen and need an occasional cleaning.

ESCONDIDO – What do you think is the dirtiest place in your house? Whatever your answer is, just the thought of it likely made you scrunch your face. Thinking about cleaning it likely seems a little daunting. Here are the dirtiest spots in your home, plus we're sharing tips on how to make cleaning them up easier to stomach.

Kitchen counters and handles

We place produce, leave crumbs, and spill liquids on countertops. Also, when you're cooking and reaching over to open a drawer, you are transferring bacteria from food on the handles. Stop the spread of germs and keep your kitchen clean a...