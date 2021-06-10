Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tips on cleaning gross things at home

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 10:21am

child at dishwasher

Dishwashers may look clean but have areas where buildup is more likely going to happen and need an occasional cleaning.

ESCONDIDO – What do you think is the dirtiest place in your house? Whatever your answer is, just the thought of it likely made you scrunch your face. Thinking about cleaning it likely seems a little daunting. Here are the dirtiest spots in your home, plus we're sharing tips on how to make cleaning them up easier to stomach.

Kitchen counters and handles

We place produce, leave crumbs, and spill liquids on countertops. Also, when you're cooking and reaching over to open a drawer, you are transferring bacteria from food on the handles. Stop the spread of germs and keep your kitchen clean a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:56