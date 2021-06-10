University of Wisconsin-Madison announces spring Dean's List
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:20pm
MADISON, Wisconsin – The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Ella Payne from Fallbrook has received this honor from the College of Letters and Science.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distincti...
