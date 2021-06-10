Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

ScareCREW announces new themes for the 10th annual Scarecrow Days

 
FALLBROOK – Skipping down the yellow brick road, the ScareCREW is busily preparing for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31. In anticipation of the 10 year anniversary of displaying scarecrows, “The Wizard of Oz” along with “Ring Around The Rosie” are new themes created in celebration.

The ever present Tin Woodman on the Ace Hardware roof will have Scarecrow, Dorothy, Toto, good witch Glinda, Wicked Witch of the North, the Cowardly Lion and others accompany him on the yellow brick road to a location to be determined for “The Wizard Of Oz.”

“Ring Around the Rosie” will ha...



