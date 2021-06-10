'The Faces Of San Diego' exhibit portrays people without homes
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:17pm
The FAA Gallery, a professional members gallery, will present an "Evening with Kyle Denning," the San Diego area's premiere opening reception June 26 will feature the artist's traveling exhibit series "Faces on the Streets of San Diego." Denning is a former Fallbrook resident and Fallbrook Art Association member.
Denning's collection travels directly from The Arrowhead Gallery, St. George's, Utah where this remarkable series first premiered to amazed and enthusiastic gallery-goers. "Faces..." is a remarkable and sensitive portrayal of human beings without homes.
This stunning large oil p...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)