'The Faces Of San Diego' exhibit portrays people without homes

A human without a home is the subject of one of the paintings in Kyle Denning's "Faces on the Streets of San Diego" exhibit.

The FAA Gallery, a professional members gallery, will present an "Evening with Kyle Denning," the San Diego area's premiere opening reception June 26 will feature the artist's traveling exhibit series "Faces on the Streets of San Diego." Denning is a former Fallbrook resident and Fallbrook Art Association member.

Denning's collection travels directly from The Arrowhead Gallery, St. George's, Utah where this remarkable series first premiered to amazed and enthusiastic gallery-goers. "Faces..." is a remarkable and sensitive portrayal of human beings without homes.

This stunning large oil p...