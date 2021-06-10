Theatre Talk: From Dr. Ruth to Disney stories

North Coast Repertory launched its production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth” June 9. This touching and humorous play is a retelling of how she became known in America. Contact northcoastrep.org for a viewing link.

Opening June 12 at the Carlsbad Flower Fields is “Beehive, a 60’s Musical” featuring an all-female cast of some of our best local singers. Show dates and times vary; visit newvillagearts.org or call the box office at 760-433-3245. Dress appropriately and bring a cushion for this outdoor show at 5704 Paseo del Norte in Carlsbad.

From June 15 to July 11, San Diego...