Theatre Talk: From Dr. Ruth to Disney stories
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 12:10pm
North Coast Repertory launched its production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth” June 9. This touching and humorous play is a retelling of how she became known in America. Contact northcoastrep.org for a viewing link.
Opening June 12 at the Carlsbad Flower Fields is “Beehive, a 60’s Musical” featuring an all-female cast of some of our best local singers. Show dates and times vary; visit newvillagearts.org or call the box office at 760-433-3245. Dress appropriately and bring a cushion for this outdoor show at 5704 Paseo del Norte in Carlsbad.
From June 15 to July 11, San Diego...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)