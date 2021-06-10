Anxiety identified as main issue of students in post-virtual education

Counselors and school administrators, as well as parents, agree it’s been a rough year for school children. The isolation brought by schools reverting to online learning with COVID-19 restrictions has kept students safe from the pandemic, but there are also scars.

“The issue is real,” said Leonard Rodriquez, director of Pupil Personnel Services for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. “We understand the consequences the pandemic brought and are working to relieve any emotional trauma.”

“We’ve been proactive,” Rodriquez added. “Under the direction of Superinten...