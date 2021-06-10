County installs free menstrual product dispensers in public facilities

The County of San Diego has launched a pilot program to support greater access to free menstrual products, including tampons and pads. The Free 4 Menstrual Equity, or Free4ME program, intends to address period poverty, a person’s inability to access or pay for menstrual products.

As part of the pilot program, the county recently partnered with Aunt Flow to install 57 free menstrual product dispensers in 23 county-owned facilities across the region. Those facilities include Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane and Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

“As a longtime healthcare an...