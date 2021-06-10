Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Discover the polyphemus moth

 
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 11:48am

Polyphemus moths

Village News/Courtesy photo

An adult male Polyphemus moth searches for a female mate using its bushy antennae to detect the female's pheromones.

FALLBROOK – The polyphemus moth, antheraea polyphemus, is a unique species of moth in the Saturniidae family. This moth is located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is named after the Greek cyclops Polyphemus because of the large, purple eyespots on its hindwings. These moths are commonly seen in early spring and early summer.

This moth has an average wingspan of 6 inches and its colors range from red to a dark brown. It is easy to differentiate the male and female moths because male polyphemus moths have extremely bushy antennae in order to detect the pheromones from females...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

