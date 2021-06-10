Discover the polyphemus moth

FALLBROOK – The polyphemus moth, antheraea polyphemus, is a unique species of moth in the Saturniidae family. This moth is located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is named after the Greek cyclops Polyphemus because of the large, purple eyespots on its hindwings. These moths are commonly seen in early spring and early summer.

This moth has an average wingspan of 6 inches and its colors range from red to a dark brown. It is easy to differentiate the male and female moths because male polyphemus moths have extremely bushy antennae in order to detect the pheromones from females...