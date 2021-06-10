Free virtual Vital Aging conference for older adults offered

SAN DIEGO – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing social isolation has become even more crucial to the health and wellbeing of older adults in the community.

Now that this region is opening back up and most residents are venturing out, organizations like San Diego Oasis are working to encourage social interaction to not only help older adults live healthier and safer, but also re-energize their lives to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

In collaboration with the County of San Diego’s Aging and Independence Services, Health and Human Services Agency and Live Well S...