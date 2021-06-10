Making a difference through microchipping

SAN DIEGO – One in three pets will go missing in their lifetime. This year alone, millions of pets across the country will be lost.

San Diego Humane Society admitted nearly 32,000 companion animals to its shelters last year. In addition to caring for homeless and stray animals, the organization is focused on addressing the reasons animals end up in the shelter in the first place. To help with this, it offers a range of community support services to provide people with the tools and resources they need to keep and care for their pets – such as free pet food and supplies, training resour...