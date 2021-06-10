Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Frank Brines
ARS Master Consulting Rosarian 

Protect roses from heat damage

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/9/2021 at 11:39am

sunburned leaves

Do not remove sunburned leaves because they provide shade for the cane which can be damaged or killed by sunburn.

All projections I have read indicate that we may be entering another period of

drought. As gardeners we must be watchful and learn how to efficiently manage

the amount of water we apply in our gardens. With summer and the warmer

temperatures to come, this will help diminish heat damage (stress) to the plants. I will discuss three strategies here.

1. Deliver water efficiently

Installing the most efficient delivery system is one

method to save (conserve) water. Learning your garden's soil type will help you

make a decision on which systems work best and how much water to deliver at

any one t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:57