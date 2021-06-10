Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

California entry wins U.S. tap water prize at tasting contest

 
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 11:05am



BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – A southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second. Those competitors also finished first in the category in 2008 and 2018, respectively.

Third place went to the Southwest Water Authority of Dickinson, North Dakota.

The top bottl...



