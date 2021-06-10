County moves to Yellow Tier; full reopening on June 15

After registering a case rate of less than two COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the County will move to the Yellow Tier of the state’s reopening framework beginning Wednesday, June 9.

As of today, the County’s new adjusted case rate is 1.2 cases per 100,000 people after declining to a case rate of 1.7 cases last week. The Yellow Tier means there is minimal spread of COVID-19 in the region.

“You did it, San Diegans. You have followed the public health guidance and got vaccinated when the vaccine became available to you,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “These actions have resulted in a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the region. Now we need San Diegans to continue getting vaccinated so that we can get closer to herd immunity, and that includes second doses for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

When the tier change goes into effect, local businesses can expand operations to levels not seen in over a year, and one week before the state’s tier system disappears. Here’s a complete list of activities allowed under the Yellow Tier.

“Vaccinations continue to be an important tool in ending the pandemic and ensuring full economic reopening,” Wooten said.

When the tier system ends in California, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities in the state. Further guidance is expected from the California Department of Public Health prior to June 15. Vaccination or negative test requirements will continue for large-scale indoor and outdoor events through at least Oct. 1.

Vaccination Progress:

Doses delivered: More than 4.21 million.

Doses administered: Nearly 3.8 million.

Received at least one shot: Over 2.07 million or 74% of San Diegans 12 and older.

Fully vaccinated: Over 1.68 million or 60.1%.

The goal: fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 12 and older or 2,101,936 people.

To date, 98.7% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 80.1% are fully vaccinated.

More vaccination information can be found coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 1.2 cases per 100,000 residents, placing the County in the Yellow Tier.

The testing positivity percentage is 1.1% and the County is in the Yellow Tier.

The health equity metric is 1.3%, placing the County in the Yellow Tier.

The state’s metric system will be retired June 15.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

One new community outbreak was confirmed June 7 in a business setting.

In the past seven days (June 1 through June 7), four community outbreaks were confirmed.

The community outbreaks trigger is more than seven in a 7-day period.

Testing:

6,671 tests were reported to the County on June 7, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1.1%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 9,805.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

71 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on June 7. The region’s total is now 280,878.

15,447 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,711 or 0.6% of all cases and 11.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

No new deaths were reported June 7. The region’s total is 3,764.

More Information:

The more detailed data summaries found on the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website are updated around 5 p.m. daily.