Ex-CDC director says he received death threats from fellow scientists for supporting COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield says he received death threats from fellow scientists after voicing support for the idea coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan.

As part of a sweeping investigation into the battles inside the federal government over the origins of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, Vanity Fair reported on the backlash Redfield received from the scientific community after telling CNN in March that he believes the virus accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“I do not believe this somehow came from a...