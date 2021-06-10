Issa introduces bipartisan legislation to reduce car repair costs

WASHINGTON – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet in the House Judiciary Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation to reduce the expense of automotive repairs and the cost of car insurance. Representatives Lofgren (CA-19), Cohen (TN-9), Perry (PA-10), Joyce (OH-14), and Jackson Lee (TX-18) joined Congressman Issa as original cosponsors to this legislation.

The Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act, will expand consumer choice for automobile collision repair parts, decrease costs to both dri...